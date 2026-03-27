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Bombay High Court rejects CBI probe against Mukesh Ambani, RIL over ‘illegal’ gas extraction

The Krishna-Godavari Basin, spread over 50,000 sq kms, is located off the coast of Andhra Pradesh in the Bay of Bengal.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMukesh AmbaniBombay High Court

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