<p>Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani into the alleged unlawful extraction of natural gas from the Krishna-Godavari Basin of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC).</p><p>The Krishna-Godavari Basin, spread over 50,000 sq kms, is located off the coast of Andhra Pradesh in the Bay of Bengal.</p><p>The petitioner Jitendra Maru, sought registration of an FIR for the offences of theft, dishonesty, misappropriation and criminal breach of trust.</p><p>However, a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam refused to entertain the petition.</p>.Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio hires banks for IPO, will raise no new funds: Report.<p>The petition alleged that RIL engaged in a “massive organized fraud” from 2004 to 2013-14 by drilling sideways from its contracted deep-sea wells into adjacent ONGC wells in the Krishna Godavari Basin, illegally extracting natural gas.</p><p>ONGC officials discovered the unauthorized extraction in 2013 and reported it to the Government of India.</p><p>The petition claimed that ONGC had discovered this alleged unauthorised extraction in 2013 and had reported it to the Government of India.</p><p>RIL disagreed with ONGC’s claims, but the issue soon moved beyond a technical dispute.</p><p>According to the petition, the alleged conspiracy originated in Mumbai, giving the CBI jurisdiction to investigate the alleged fraud.</p><p>The government engaged DeGolyer & MacNaughton, a consultancy focused on petroleum reservoirs, to carry out an independent assessment.</p>.ED to issue fresh summons to Mukesh Ambani, Tina Ambani in money laundering case.<p>Reports on that assessment show that gas from ONGC’s fields flowed into RIL’s production wells.</p><p>A separate inquiry led by Justice A.P. Shah (Retd) supported the assessment and placed the value of the migrated gas at more than USD 1.55 billion, with interest estimated at USD 174.9 million.</p><p>It may be mentioned that a division bench of Justice A.S. Gadkari and Justice Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale issued notices on 4 November 2025, and gave both the CBI and the Centre time until 18 November 2025, to state their position.</p><p>Subsequently the case went before a division bench headed by the Chief Justice.</p>