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Homeindiamaharashtra

Bombay High Court restores pilot's license revoked 15 years ago, says DGCA's suspension order 'illegal'

The bench also noted that though the FIR was lodged in 2011 and a chargesheet was also filed, no charge has been framed against Varma to date.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 06:53 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 06:53 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDGCABombay High Court

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