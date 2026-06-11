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Bombay High Court sets aside education dept orders, Vidarbha schools to reopen after June 30

The High Court quashed the impugned circulars dated March 28, 2026, and June 9, 2026, and directed the government to act in accordance with the GR of 2023.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High CourtEducation Department

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