<p>Mumbai: The petition challenging the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>government’s decision to scrap the Muslim reservation has been listed for urgent hearing before the Bombay High Court. </p><p>The petition is expected to come up before Justice Riyaz Chhagla on March 23, 2026.</p><p>Advocate Nitin Satpute is the counsel for the petitioner, Advocate Ejaz Naqvi.</p>.Maharashtra govt revokes 5% reservation for Muslims in education, jobs citing lapsed 2014 ordinance.<p>A Government Resolution (GR) cancelling the reservation was notified by the Social Justice Department on February 17.</p><p>In 2014, when the Congress-NCP Democratic Front government was in power — with Prithviraj Chavan as the Chief Minister — 5 per cent reservation was granted for Muslims.</p><p>Muslims were placed under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category, granting reservation in educational institutions, semi-government and government jobs. The government issued a GR to facilitate an ordinance and grant reservation as the SEBC-A category. </p><p>It may be recalled, the ordinance faced legal challenges in the Bombay High Court, which issued a stay on November 14, 2014.</p><p>Because the ordinance was not passed into law by the Maharashtra legislature by the December 23, 2014, deadline, it automatically lapsed. Subsequently, the Supreme Court invalidated the reservation by cancelling it during the hearing of a Special Leave Petition against the Bombay High Court’s order.</p><p>The Mahayuti government has pointed out that Articles 15(1) and 16(2) of the Constitution prohibit discrimination solely on the grounds of religion and reservation policies must be based on social and educational backwardness, not religious identity per se.</p>