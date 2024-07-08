Boost for NCP (SP) ahead of Maharashtra polls as EC allows Sharad Pawar-led party to accept donations

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday allowed the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) to accept donations from the public against the backdrop of Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The order came on Pawar-led party's request to certify the status of the party so that it can accept voluntary contributions from the public.

In its three-page communication, the poll panel said that it has authorised the party to "accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company" in compliance under Section 29 B and Section 29C of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which govern the contribution to all political parties.