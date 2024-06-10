Bootleggers lugging liquor to Gujarat held in Mumbai; 260 bottles recovered

Mumbai: The Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway (WR) has arrested two persons who were using a train to transport illicit liquor to Gujarat, a state with a strict prohibition policy.
The train originated from Mumbai.
The WR’s Vigilance department nabbed two men carrying illicit liquor from Train No.19027, the Bandra Terminus—Jammu Tawi Vivek Express.
WR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said that based on follow-up information over the past one month, a secret operation was carried out on June 8, wherein the team nabbed the two men, who were caught carrying illicit liquor on board a sleeper coach of the aforementioned train.
At the time of questioning, the men disclosed that they were both bootleggers and were carrying these bottles to supply in hotels at Surat.
Thakur further said that a total of 260 bottles valued at around Rs 46,500 were been recovered from them.
Thereafter, the two accused were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Surat along with the liquor bottles, for further necessary legal action as per the extant rules in Gujarat, which is a dry state where carrying/selling/possession of liquor is prohibited.
Published 10 June 2024, 03:46 IST