Both Deputy CMs are protecting CM Shinde’s chair, says Fadnavis

Describing the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation as a “strong government”, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, said that both deputy chief ministers are protecting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s chair and not eyeing for it.

Fadnavis also described Shinde as an able, sensitive and hard-working chief minister, who is available 24x7.

Fadnavis and Pawar are the two Deputy CMs of the tri-party government.