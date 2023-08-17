Both Deputy CMs are protecting CM Shinde’s chair, says Fadnavis

Describing the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation as a “strong government”, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, said that both deputy chief ministers are protecting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s chair and not eyeing for it.
Fadnavis also described Shinde as an able, sensitive and hard-working chief minister, who is available 24x7.
Fadnavis and Pawar are the two Deputy CMs of the tri-party government.
Fadnavis’ comments came on Thursday at the Shasan Aplya Dari event in the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.
“Some people are daydreaming. They are saying that both the Deputy CMs are eying the CM's chair. But we are protecting his chair. No one should dare to look at the chair with evil eyes, the Deputy CMs will not spare you,” Fadnavis said.
Without taking the name of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said, ''Last time I had said mi punha yael (I will be back) and I can see the terror of that statement is still there. I would like to tell this national leader one thing that when I said mi punha yael, people actually brought me back but some others betrayed us” - in what was a reference to former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Fadnavis asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to power again in 2024 and address the nation on the next Independence Day.