maharashtra

Boy injured as another minor stabs him in neck with scissors over playing cricket in Navi Mumbai

'The boys were playing cricket when an argument broke out between them. It escalated to such a level that the accused pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the victim in his neck in a fit of rage,' an official of Rabale MIDC police station said.
Last Updated 24 January 2024, 09:20 IST

Thane: A 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed another teenager with a pair of scissors in his neck following an argument over playing cricket in Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, who is 16 years old, was admitted to a hospital after getting injured in the incident that took place around 6:30 pm on Tuesday on a ground in Yadav Nagar area of Airoli, they said.

"The boys were playing cricket when an argument broke out between them. It escalated to such a level that the accused pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the victim in his neck in a fit of rage," an official of Rabale MIDC police station said.

The injured boy was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The police have registered a case against the accused minor under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official added.

India NewsMaharashtraCrimeNavi Mumbai

