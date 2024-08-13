Breeding centres for otters, vultures, wildlife buffaloes

“During the meeting, discussions focused on establishing otter breeding centers in Pench, vulture breeding centers in Nashik, and wild buffalo breeding centers in Gadchiroli,” official sources said.

Shinde stressed the importance of maintaining and preserving rare plant species in the state, and he urged the Forest Department to take proactive measures in this regard.

In addition to animal conservation, Shinde directed that the implementation of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A Tree in Mother's Name) proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, be effectively implemented throughout Maharashtra's municipal corporations, municipalities, schools, and colleges.

This tree-planting effort aims to counteract global warming and raise environmental consciousness, he said.

“Shinde also directed that a family member of any person who loses their life due to wild animal attacks in human-wildlife conflicts should be employed as a forest labourer by the Forest Department. Additionally, it was discussed that Vana-Patils should be appointed as a team to respond immediately to crop destruction caused by wild animals in villages,” he said.