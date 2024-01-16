JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Buffaloes incited to fight each other; two men booked in Thane

The duo allegedly incited the two buffaloes to fight each other behind the Kalika temple in Atali village, of Kalyan.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 05:55 IST

Follow Us

Thane: Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly inciting two buffaloes to fight each other at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The case against Narendra Patil and Hemant Patil, both local farmers, was registered at the Khadakpada police station at Kalyan under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, on Monday, he said.

"The duo allegedly incited the two buffaloes to fight each other behind the Kalika temple in Atali village, of Kalyan. As a result of the fight, the buffaloes sustained injuries," he said, adding that a probe was on.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 January 2024, 05:55 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT