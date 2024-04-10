Bullet train work commences in Palghar & Thane districts of Maharashtra

Mumbai: The bullet train work has commenced in Maharashtra's Palghar and Thane districts, part of the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, said the project implementing agency on Tuesday.

In a release, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said the work is being carried out as part of package-C3 of the bullet train project extending from Shilphata to Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

Geotechnical investigation for the complete 135 km stretch is nearing completion. Work on two of the mountain tunnels has also commenced in this region and pier foundation work has started at multiple locations, said the release.