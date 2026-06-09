Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Bull's death forces farmer to yoke wife to plough in Latur, spotlighting agrarian distress

Farmer Kashinath Gaikwad was forced to harness his wife alongside a lone bullock to plough his field after his second bullock was killed in a lightning strike.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 14:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 14:37 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBull

Follow us on :

Follow Us