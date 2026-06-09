Bull's death forces farmer to yoke wife to plough in Latur, spotlighting agrarian distress

<p>Mumbai: A poignant image from Maharashtra's drought-prone Marathwada region has once again brought into focus the fragile economics of small farming and the continuing distress in rural areas despite repeated promises of relief.</p><p>In Bambali village of Devani taluka in Latur district, farmer Kashinath Gaikwad was forced to harness his wife alongside a lone bullock to plough his field after his second bullock was killed in a lightning strike. </p>.Chhattisgarh cop takes bullock-cart 'baraat' after PM Modi’s austerity appeal.<p>Unable to afford purchasing another animal or hiring mechanised equipment, the family chose to prepare their land for the kharif sowing season on their own.</p><p>Photographs and videos of the couple tilling the field have gone viral on social media, evoking widespread sympathy and sparking a fresh debate on the financial vulnerability of marginal farmers.</p><p>The incident comes from a region that has long been synonymous with agrarian distress. Farmers in Latur and other parts of Marathwada have endured successive years of drought, erratic monsoons, unseasonal rain, hailstorms and rising input costs, often leaving them trapped in debt and struggling to sustain cultivation.</p><p>While the image of a woman yoked to a plough is striking, farm activists say the larger issue is the absence of a financial safety net for small cultivators. For many farmers, the loss of a bullock, crop failure or a medical emergency can quickly push a household into crisis.</p><p>NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar highlighted the incident on social media, describing it as a reflection of the plight of the country's food producers. He urged authorities to provide immediate assistance to the family and linked the episode to the broader demand for a comprehensive farm loan waiver.</p><p>"This is the heartrending plight of the food provider! If the family of a food provider, who toils to fill the nation's belly, must take the place of an animal, this is not merely sorrowful but profoundly painful. I urge local officials, elected representatives, and the minister to take immediate notice of this incident and ensure swift assistance to this family as a special case,” he said.</p><p>Pawar, who is scheduled to launch an indefinite hunger strike in Pandharpur from June 12 seeking a blanket farm loan waiver, said many farmers remain excluded from existing relief measures because of stringent eligibility conditions.</p><p>The incident has revived uncomfortable questions about the state of rural Maharashtra, where modern agricultural policies often coexist with ground realities that continue to depend on bullock power and family labour. For many observers, the Latur episode is not merely an isolated tragedy but a reminder of the economic precarity faced by thousands of small farmers across the state as another cropping season begins.</p>