<p>Mumbai: A BEST bus veered onto a road divider after the driver applied emergency brakes to avoid hitting a car that was making a U-turn in Mumbai on Thursday morning, police said.</p>.<p>No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred at 7.50 am near a bus stop in Central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>.</p>.<p>The wet-lease bus, operated from Worli depot of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, was heading towards Prabhadevi railway station.</p>.24 dead after bus plunges into river in Bangladesh, search on for missing.<p>While it was reaching near the Bombay Dyeing bus stop, a speeding car made a sudden U-turn. The bus driver applied emergency brakes, following which the vehicle veered onto the road divider and got stuck there, a police official said.</p>.<p>No injuries were reported in the incident, he said.</p>.<p>Police and technicians of BEST and the bus provider company rushed to the spot.</p>