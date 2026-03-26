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Bus climbs divider in Mumbai as driver applies brakes to avoid hitting car

No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred at 7.50 am near a bus stop in Central Mumbai.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBus accident

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