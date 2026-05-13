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Cabinet approves upgradation, modernisation of Nagpur International Airport through PPP model

The Civil Aviation Ministry stated that this decision is expected to usher in a new era of growth and infrastructure development at Nagpur Airport.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 13:58 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNagpurupgradation works

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