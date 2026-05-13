<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the upgradation and modernisation of Nagpur International Airport through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.</p><p>The Cabinet has cleared the extension of the lease period of the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) land allotted to MIHAN India Ltd (MIL) beyond August 6, 2039. This extension will enable MIL to license the airport to GMR Nagpur International Airport Ltd (GNIAL), according to an official release.</p>.Navi Mumbai International Airport begins commercial operations.<p>The upgradation and modernisation of the airport has received Cabinet approval. With the lease extension, the tenure will now align with the 30-year concession period granted to GNIAL, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told media. </p><p>The Civil Aviation Ministry stated that this decision is expected to usher in a new era of growth and infrastructure development at Nagpur Airport. </p><p>“The airport is poised to see significant investment, modernisation, and improved passenger and cargo services with private sector efficiency and government oversight,” the ministry said.</p>