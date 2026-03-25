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CAG flags Rs 297 crore unnecessary expenditure in Maharashtra road projects

The performance audit of 'Improvement of Roads in Maharashtra through Hybrid Annuity Model' covered the period from 2018-19 to 2022-23.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsMaharashtracagroad projects

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