Call from Baramati led to Opposition boycott of reservation meeting: Bhujbal

Mumbai: A phone call from Baramati led to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi boycotting the all-party meeting convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the reservation issue, veteran OBC leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal said.

However, Bhujbal, kept it open as to who had called the opposition leaders during last week’s meeting.

Bhujbal’s comments came at the NCP rally at Baramati when Ajay Pawar launched the campaign for Vidhan Sabha polls.

Bhujbal is the state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister and also the National President of All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad.