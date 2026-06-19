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'Can only offer sympathy': Bombay High Court refuses relief to student debarred from university

The bench, while dismissing the girl's petition for relief, said it does not find any ground to interfere with the university's decision.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

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