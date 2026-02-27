<p>Mumbai: Canadian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mark-carney">Mark Carney</a> arrived in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> on Friday at the start of a four-day India visit.</p>.<p>He will meet business leaders in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Carney will fly to New Delhi on March 1 and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi there on March 2, as per the official schedule.</p>.<p>He will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and address the India-Canada CEO Forum in the national capital before returning to Canada.</p>