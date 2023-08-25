'Can't describe our emotions in words, so we chose music instead': Mumbai Police's tribute to ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 success

India scripted history by becoming the first nation to land on the south pole of the moon. It has also now become the 4th country ever, to achieve a soft landing on the moon.

The incredible achievement was celebrated across the nation. Now, Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio has paid tribute to the Indian Space Research Organisation by performing, a musical rendition of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's patriotic song Sare Jahan Se Achha.

Mumbai Police on Twitter wrote, "Grand Achievement, Grand Tribute! Can't describe our overwhelming emotions right now in words, so we chose music instead. Sare Jahan Se Accha....... Mumbai Police Band - Khaki Studio's grand tribute to @isro.in on this magnificent feat! You make us all proud!"