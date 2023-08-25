Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Can't describe our emotions in words, so we chose music instead': Mumbai Police's tribute to ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 success

Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio paid tribute to ISRO by performing a musical rendition of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's patriotic song Sare Jahan Se Achha.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 09:45 IST

India scripted history by becoming the first nation to land on the south pole of the moon. It has also now become the 4th country ever, to achieve a soft landing on the moon.

The incredible achievement was celebrated across the nation. Now, Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio has paid tribute to the Indian Space Research Organisation by performing, a musical rendition of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's patriotic song Sare Jahan Se Achha

Mumbai Police on Twitter wrote, "Grand Achievement, Grand Tribute! Can't describe our overwhelming emotions right now in words, so we chose music instead. Sare Jahan Se Accha....... Mumbai Police Band - Khaki Studio's grand tribute to @isro.in on this magnificent feat! You make us all proud!"

Earlier, Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio had also performed  'Hum Honge Kamyab', wishing ISRO a successful landing. 

"Pura hai Vishwas! Hum Honge Kamyab!!" Entire nation is waiting for the unbelievable feat by @isro Here's a special musical tribute by Mumbai Police Band's Khaki Studio to honour ISRO's magnificent work," it wrote.

Chandrayaan-3 mission had four crucial stage; rough braking, altitude hold, fine braking, and vertical descent all of which were executed flawlessly by ISRO. 

The rover of Chandrayaan-3, Pragyan, will help in conducting scientific experiments for 14 days on the lunar surface. 

(Published 25 August 2023, 09:45 IST)
