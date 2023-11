A case was registered against Shiv Sena UBT leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sunil Shinde and Sachin Ahir for inaugurating the Delisle Bridge in Mumbai's Lower Parel without permission, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

Mumbai police sources told ANI that construction work on the bridge was still pending when it was inaugurated by Thackeray and others on November 16. The case was registered at NM Joshi Police Station.

More details to follow...