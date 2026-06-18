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Homeindiamaharashtra

Case against principal over use of 'Pakistani song' in Maharashtra school gathering, he claims it's music from Turkish TV serial

Earlier, some social media posts had alleged that students of Kids World English School at Partur danced to a Pakistani song during the annual gathering in March 2025.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsPakistanMaharashtraschool

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