Case against Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar on charges of money offer to outstation voters

Bangar, who belongs to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, represents the Kalamnuri assembly seat in Hingoli district.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:04 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 10:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv Sena

