CBI arrests customs superintendent in Mumbai

It was also alleged that the accused asked the complainant to pay anti-dumping duty of Rs.2,80,000 for release of the consignment imported by him.

Thereafter, the accused also allegedly assured the complainant to clear the consignment without payment of anti-dumping duty of Rs 2,80,000, if he pays him the undue advantage of Rs.1,40,000 which is 50 per cent value of the anti-dumping duty. It was further alleged that on showing inability to pay Rs.1,40,000 by the complainant, the accused reduced the amount to Rs.1.00 lakh. After negotiations the accused further reduced the alleged demand of undue advantage to Rs.80,000,” the officials said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting the undue advantage of Rs.80,000 from the complainant at his office. Thereafter, the accused was arrested by the CBI and remanded to the custody of the agency for three days.

Search was also conducted by CBI at the residential premises of the accused situated at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.