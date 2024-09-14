CBI arrests cyber criminal on FBI input; 57 gold bars, Rs 16 lakh seized during searches

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an alleged cyber criminal from Mumbai who had duped a US citizen to the tune of USD 4.5 lakh by posing as a technical support, officials said on Saturday.

In the action conducted under its ongoing crackdown on cyber criminals in its Operation Chakra-3 in coordination with the USA's FBI, the CBI dismantles a sophisticated virtual asset and bullion supported cyber crime network that has been targeting victims in foreign countries since 2022, they said.

During searches conducted in last two days at seven locations, the CBI seized 57 gold bars of 100 gm each, cash amount of Rs 16 lakh, mobile phone, laptop used to manage crypto currencies, details of lockers and other incriminating documents from the premises of the Mumbai-based cyber criminal named Vishnu Rathi, the officials said.