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CBI arrests Mumbai-based 'kingpin' linked to Myanmar cyber slavery network

Searches were conducted at his residential premises, leading to the seizure of incriminating digital evidence linked to trafficking operations in Myanmar and Cambodia.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 04:19 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 04:19 IST
India NewsCBIMaharashtraCyber Cell

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