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CBI arrests NEET-UG leak 'kingpin': Chemistry professor part of panel that set the paper

The official said he allegedly dictated the questions along with options and the correct answers during these special coaching classes.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsCBIMaharashtraNEETPune

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