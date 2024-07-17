CBI nabs RPF officer over alleged bribery charges in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) over accepting a bribe of Rs. 70,000 from the complainant for the release of an impounded trailer.

The accused was identified as Bablu Kumar, Sub-Inspector, Outpost Uran, RPF Thana in Navi Mumbai.

The CBI has registered a case on a complaint on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 70,000 in lieu of release of his trailer. The complainant had filed an application before the Railway Court for the release of his seized trailer, which is fixed for hearing on July 20.