<p>Mumbai: The Integrated Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Field Laboratory Facility at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay at Powai in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> has been commissioned. </p><p>The CCIS Field Laboratory Facility has been set up under Bharat Innovates 2026.</p><p>Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the facility in the presence of Department of Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare, Deputy Directors Prof Milind Atrey and Prof Ravindra Gudi on Monday.</p>.Converting dry leaf waste into cooking gas: IIT Bombay's innovation reduces dependence on LPG.<p>The CCUS Field Laboratory Facility — led by Prof Vikram Vishal — is India’s first pilot-scale platform integrating Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) with Geological CO₂ Sequestration (GCS) in basalt formations.</p><p>The pioneering facility establishes India’s first end-to-end CCUS field laboratory, integrating indigenous carbon capture technology with carbon utilisation and permanent geological sequestration.</p><p>The facility demonstrates a self-reliant, closed-loop carbon mitigation approach rooted in indigenous innovation and aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. </p><p>Developed at IIT Bombay with support from the Government of India, industry partners and the Institute’s innovation ecosystem, the project advances India’s Panchamrit climate commitments and long-term Net-Zero targets.</p><p>The integrated CCUS field laboratory also represents a major translational research achievement, bridging the gap between academic innovation and industrial deployment. </p>.IIT Bombay develops humane silk technique without killing silkworms, backed by Coal India CSR.<p>The technology is being scaled up by UrjanovaC, a deep-tech venture incubated at the Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SINE), IIT Bombay, founded by Prof Vikram Vishal and Prof Arnab Dutta, and is recognised among the leading start-ups featured in Bharat Innovates 2026.</p><p>“Today marks an important beginning in India’s journey towards sustainable growth through innovation. Institutions like Indian Institute of Technology Bombay are creating solutions that balance development with environmental responsibility through cutting-edge carbon capture and utilisation technologies. This integrated CCUS field laboratory reflects the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020 by bringing together academia, industry, policy makers and society to address global climate challenges,” said Pradhan. </p><p>“IIT Bombay has demonstrated how academia, industry and policy can come together to address critical sustainability challenges through innovation in carbon capture and utilisation. This initiative reflects the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 and can serve as a roadmap for other institutions across the country as India advances towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047,” added Joshi.</p>