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Celebrity couple Riteish-Genelia appointed MSRTC's brand ambassadors in Maharashtra

Riteish, an actor and filmmaker, is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, who also served as the state’s Transport Minister.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 14:04 IST
Riteish DeshmukhGenelia D'SouzaMaharashtraBus

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