Celebrity couple Riteish-Genelia appointed MSRTC's brand ambassadors in Maharashtra

<p>Mumbai: In a major initiative to enhance road safety awareness among the masses, celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been appointed brand ambassadors for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) mega awareness campaign.</p><p>MSRTC buses are popularly known as ST buses or Lal Pari.</p><p>Riteish, an actor and filmmaker, is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, who also served as the state’s Transport Minister.</p><p>“One of the treasured photos in our house in Latur is of our father sitting in an ST bus. He used to travel by ST buses in Latur and Pune. In fact, I have also travelled in ST buses, and they are close to our hearts... my father also served as the State Transport Minister,” Riteish said while interacting with reporters at the Press Room of Mantralaya, the state secretariat.</p><p>“My father has come to the Press Room several times. It is an honour to be seated in the same row where he once sat,” he added.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented a copy of the agreement to Riteish in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Public Works Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale.</p><p>Sarnaik said that Riteish and Genelia have been appointed as brand ambassadors for the next five years to strengthen public outreach under the ‘Road Safety Campaign’.</p><p>“This appointment aims to more effectively connect with the public through various awareness initiatives undertaken by the ST Corporation and to make the Transport Department’s ‘Road Safety Campaign’ more impactful. The participation of these two artists will be crucial in promoting road safety, passenger awareness, and social messaging,” he said.</p><p>Sarnaik also noted that Riteish conveyed he would not accept remuneration for the campaign.</p><p>“I told them that ST is close to my heart and I would love to be associated with it. I am not going to take any money. However, I was informed that since a formal agreement has to be signed, it is a requirement. Whatever money I receive from this, I will use for charity,” Riteish said.</p>