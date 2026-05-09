<p>A village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>has become the first in the state to complete self-enumeration. Muth village in Sindhudurg district has achieved the feat through a coordinated effort between revenue officials and residents. This comes as a major boost to the census drive.</p><p>All 43 families in the village enthusiastically participated in the self-enumeration process and submitted accurate information, according to reports. </p><p>"All families in Muth village of Sindhudurg district have completed the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/only-2-opt-for-self-enumeration-in-bengaluru-census-house-listing-3970736"> self-enumeration </a>process. This achievement was accomplished under the guidance of District Collector Tripti Dhodmise and through the active participation of the local administration and citizens," Chief Principal Census Officer Nirupama J Dange said.</p>.Census 2027: Self-enumeration facility availed by 5.72 lakh households in 1st phase.<p>She appealed to other areas to take inspiration from Muth village and complete the self-enumeration process. </p><p>This village reportedly comprises 36 houses and a population of 144.</p><p>The self-enumeration process as part of the first phase of Census 2027 kicked off in Maharashtra on May 1 and will continue till May 15, followed by the house listing and housing census from May 16 to June 14.</p>