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Census 2027: A vilage of 144 people, 36 homes becomes first in Maharashtra to complete self-enumeration

This village reportedly comprises 36 houses and a population of 144.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:54 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 05:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtravillage

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