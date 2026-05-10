<p>Mumbai: The Muth village in Vengurla taluka of Sindhudurg district has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> to complete its self-enumeration.</p><p>Chief Principal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/census">Census</a> Officer Nirupama Dange appeals to other villages in the state to take inspiration from this village.</p><p>“Villages across the state should take inspiration from Muth village and complete the self-enumeration process within the stipulated time,” she said.</p><p>All families in the Muth village have successfully completed the self-enumeration process. </p><p>This significant achievement was accomplished under the guidance of District Collector Tripti Dhodmise and through the active participation of the local administration and citizens.</p>.Raipur : Census Forms the Bedrock of Nation and State’s Future Planning : Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai. <p>Muth village has a total of 36 houses and 43 families, with a population of 144. All families in the village enthusiastically participated in the self-enumeration process and submitted accurate information.</p><p>Meticulous planning by Tehsildar Omkar Otari played a significant role in this success. The efforts of the Naib Tehsildar, Circle Officer, and all Talathis (village revenue officers) also ensured that the campaign was completed in a timely and effective manner.</p><p>She said local citizens also responded positively to the administration’s appeal and extended full cooperation. </p><p>“The achievement of Muth village has proved to be inspirational for the district and exemplary for the state as well. It has once again demonstrated that goals can be successfully achieved through effective coordination between the administration and citizens,” said Dange.</p>