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Census 2027: Muth village in Maharashtra becomes the first in the state to complete self-enumeration

This significant achievement was accomplished under the guidance of District Collector Tripti Dhodmise and through the active participation of the local administration and citizens.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 04:14 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 04:14 IST
India NewsCensusMaharahstra

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