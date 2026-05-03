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Central Railway begins automobile freight operations from Igatpuri Goods Shed

A total of 100 cars have been loaded for transportation in 25 New Modified Goods (NMG) wagons, specifically designed for the safe and efficient transport of vehicles.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsMaharashtraautomobilesCentral Railway

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