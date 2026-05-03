<p>Mumbai: In a significant boost to its freight operations,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-railway"> Central Railway (CR) </a>has successfully commenced the first-ever loading of automobiles from the newly notified Igatpuri Goods Shed in the Nashik district on Saturday.</p><p>The inaugural indent for this service was placed by Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCOI), marking a new chapter in logistical efficiency for the region.</p><p>A total of 100 cars have been loaded for transportation in 25 New Modified Goods (NMG) wagons, specifically designed for the safe and efficient transport of vehicles.</p><p>These rakes bound for Nautanwa Goods Terminal in North Eastern Railway in the Maharajganj district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> are expected to generate a revenue of approximately Rs. 17,16,750 per rake.</p><p>The vehicles loaded consist of a mixed fleet of cars sourced directly from the Mahindra & Mahindra plant in Nashik. </p>.Mumbai's CSMIA enhances T2 departure efficiency with 14 Hybrid Self Bag Drop counters. <p>By utilizing the Igatpuri Goods Shed, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>-headquartered Central Railway provides a more accessible and streamlined loading point for manufacturers in the Nashik industrial belt, reducing lead times and logistical overheads.</p><p>The notification of the Igatpuri Goods Shed for automobile loading is part of Central Railway’s ongoing efforts to diversify its freight basket and provide end-to-end solutions for the automotive industry.</p><p>Rail transport reduces carbon footprint and highway congestion compared to road movement. The shift from road to rail for automobile transport continues to offer a more sustainable, faster, and cost-effective alternative for bulk logistics.</p><p>“Central Railway’s Mumbai Division continues to tap new commodities and markets to increase its freight share under the Gati Shakti vision,” a CR spokesperson said. </p>