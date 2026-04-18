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Central Railway to introduce 1st 12-car advanced EMU rake for suburban Mumbai

The rake, named Medha, is equipped with an automatic door closure system, marking a significant advancement in suburban train passenger safety.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 04:10 IST
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The 12-car non-AC EMU rake.

The 12-car non-AC EMU rake.

DH Photo

Interior of the non-AC rake.

Interior of the non-AC rake.

DH Photo

Interior of the non-AC rake.

Interior of the non-AC rake.

DH Photo

The 12-car non-AC EMU rake.

The 12-car non-AC EMU rake.

DH Photo

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Published 18 April 2026, 04:10 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCentral Railwayrake

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