Central Railway to introduce 1st 12-car advanced EMU rake for suburban Mumbai

<p>In a major move to enhance passenger safety and comfort, the Central Railway (CR) will introduce a 12-car non-AC EMU rake into its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-mumbai-vande-bharat-sleepertrain-to-run-via-kalaburagi-with-16-hour-travel-time-3966741">Mumbai </a>suburban network very soon.</p><p>The rake, named Medha, manufactured by Integral Coach Factory in Chennai is equipped with an automatic door closure system, marking a significant advancement in suburban train passenger safety.</p><p>The CR administration has formally received the rake. </p>.<p>The new 12-Car non-AC suburban EMU rake with Automatic Door Closure system will shortly undergo Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) trials conducted by the Research Design & Standards Organisation (RDSO).</p><p>Presently stationed at Kurla Car Shed of the Central Railway, the rake integrates modern technology and passenger-centric features while retaining the affordability and accessibility of non-AC suburban services. </p><p>“This initiative aligns with Indian Railways’ commitment to improving commuter safety, especially in high-density suburban sections like Mumbai,” CR officials said.</p>.<p>“The introduction of automatic door closure in Non-AC suburban trains represents a transformative step in enhancing commuter safety without compromising capacity. The design also addresses ventilation challenges through innovative engineering solutions like vestibules and high-capacity ventilation systems,” the officials added. </p><p>These trials are specialised tests carried out to record dynamic parameters such as speed, acceleration, oscillations, and ride quality. These trials help validate the safety, stability, and performance of the rake and track conditions before approval for regular operations.</p>.<p>The rake will also undergo Passenger Convenience & Safety trials to measure various parameters including, effectiveness of braking systems under different load and speed conditions, evaluation of passenger comfort, validation of automatic door closure systems, alarms and interlocking mechanisms to prevent accidents. It also includes testing of seamless integration with signalling for safe train operations.</p>.<p>“The rake will be introduced in passenger service after the successful completion of these trials and appropriate corrections to deficiencies if any,” the officials added. </p><p><strong>Automatic Door System with Anti-Drag Feature</strong></p><p>The rake is equipped with advanced automatic sliding doors featuring an anti-drag mechanism, significantly enhancing passenger safety by preventing accidental falls and unsafe travel practices, having 2/3rd portion covered with louvers for smooth air movement.</p>.Railway Board directs station masters to strictly follow track clearance protocols.<p><strong>Passenger Comfort Enhancements</strong></p><ul><li><p>It has stainless steel seating in second class and cushioned seating in first class and improved grab pole for better positioning.</p></li><li><p>It has been provided with wider windows enabling improved airflow and natural lighting.</p></li><li><p>It has Roof Mounted Ventilation Units (RMVU) which will provide fresh air at 10,000 m³/hour, higher than existing systems.</p></li><li><p>It has Vestibule Connectivity (Half Gangways) with interconnected coaches (6+3+3 configuration) to improve passenger movement & ventilation, ensuring better distribution of crowd and airflow across the rake.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Improved Emergency Features</strong></p><ul><li><p>The rake is equipped with modified emergency alarm system with external reset provision, enabling quick restoration without entering the coaches.</p></li><li><p>Sliding door & tubular partitions have been provided at multiple locations for emergency evacuation.</p></li><li><p>Wider ladders have been provided for better accessibility.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Safety and Security</strong></p><ul><li><p>The rake is equipped with advanced smoke and heat detection systems, along with alert mechanisms in driving cabs for quick response.</p></li><li><p>All passenger coaches are fitted with CCTV cameras to enhance onboard security and monitoring.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Crew-Friendly Features</strong></p><ul><li><p>Crew Voice & Video Recording System (CVVRS) installed.</p></li><li><p>Air-conditioned driving cabs for improved working conditions.</p></li></ul>