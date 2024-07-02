Fine dining in a train carriage in Mumbai: Dadar gets a 'Restaurant-on-Wheels'

Mumbai: Now comes Dadar Darbar, yet another Restaurant-on-Wheels of the Indian Railways. The Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway added one more such restaurant at the Dadar station.
The food joint It is a fine-dining place offering a unique and memorable dining experience.
Dadar Darbar is spacious enough to accommodate 72 patrons and is Restaurant-on-Wheels with maximum capacity on Central Railway.
True to its name, the interior of Dadar Darbar has a palatial ambience and it has become a landmark eatery in the area offering a variety of cuisines at competitive rates.
An initiative by the Mumbai division, Dadar Darbar was allotted to M/s Unique Enterprises through e-auction with licence fees of Rs 58.11 lakhs per annum for a period of 5 years.
Additional space allotted for the kitchen will fetch Rs 15.59 lakhs per annum to Central Railway.
A rail coach having completed its life cycle was modified by the licensee into an amazing restaurant designed by a renowned interior designer from Mumbai.
Similar Restaurant-on-Wheels are under operation presently at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Pune, Amravati and Akola.
“These Restaurant-on-Wheels themes are superb examples of passenger friendly initiatives combined with novel ideas of revenue generation,” Central Railway officials said.
Published 02 July 2024, 02:49 IST