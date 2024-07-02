Fine dining in a train carriage in Mumbai: Dadar gets a 'Restaurant-on-Wheels'

Mumbai: Now comes Dadar Darbar, yet another Restaurant-on-Wheels of the Indian Railways. The Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway added one more such restaurant at the Dadar station.

The food joint It is a fine-dining place offering a unique and memorable dining experience.

Dadar Darbar is spacious enough to accommodate 72 patrons and is Restaurant-on-Wheels with maximum capacity on Central Railway.

True to its name, the interior of Dadar Darbar has a palatial ambience and it has become a landmark eatery in the area offering a variety of cuisines at competitive rates.

An initiative by the Mumbai division, Dadar Darbar was allotted to M/s Unique Enterprises through e-auction with licence fees of Rs 58.11 lakhs per annum for a period of 5 years.

Additional space allotted for the kitchen will fetch Rs 15.59 lakhs per annum to Central Railway.