Central Railway's mountaineers to scale Mt Tololing & Point 5140 m peaks

Mumbai: Central Railway General Manager felicitated the team of mountaineers going for an expedition to Mt Tololing and Point 5140 m peaks in the Drass-Kargil sector, and wished them good luck.

This team is part of the expedition, organised by the Ministry of Defence, as a tribute to the valiant soldiers who participated in Operation Vijay. Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated every year on 26th July, marks the day when Indian soldiers recaptured mountain heights occupied by the enemy in 1999.

This day is a reminder of their courage and the ultimate sacrifice they made for the nation.