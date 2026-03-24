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Centre asks Maharashtra to address concerns on flamingo habitats in Navi Mumbai

They sounded a ‘wetland emergency’, as the three key flamingo habitats in Navi Mumbai have turned toxic, with tests of water samples revealing alarming results.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 07:17 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraFlamingo

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