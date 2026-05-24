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Homeindiamaharashtra

Centre cracked down on CJP after IB warning on possible unrest, claim Maharashtra Congress leaders

Earlier this week, the CJP launched a campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 08:17 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 08:17 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraIntelligence Bureau

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