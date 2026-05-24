Centre cracked down on CJP after IB warning on possible unrest, claim Maharashtra Congress leaders

<p>Mumbai: Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leaders have accused the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> of suppressing public dissent, claiming that the government blocked social media accounts of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit, after an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report warned of a potential public unrest.</p><p>Former state Congress chiefs Nana Patole and Balasaheb Thorat alleged that the government was suppressing people's anger instead of addressing issues faced by the youth, poor and unemployed.</p><p>Earlier this week, the CJP launched a campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.</p>.'Social media accounts, website taken down': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleges govt crackdown.<p>The platform surfaced last week following a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on the issue of 'senior' designation for a lawyer.</p><p>CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday alleged a sweeping crackdown on the digital movement, claiming that all its social media accounts and its website have been taken down or compromised, leaving the group without access to any of its official platforms.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Patole claimed that the IB had warned PM Modi that the CJP's spiralling social media campaign could trigger unrest in the country, following which the content was blocked.</p>.'Close down CJP or get killed': Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke gets death threats on social media.<p>"An IB report submitted to the prime minister informed that this issue could trigger unrest, and that it should be blocked. Based on that information, the decision was taken," he said.</p><p>He further alleged that anger about the move had been growing for several days and warned it could intensify.</p><p>"If this happens, it will affect the youth, the poor and the unemployed. A major wave of anger has started against this move, and this anger could explode at any time," he said.</p><p>Thorat, meanwhile, said that the BJP cannot escape criticism by targeting social media platforms or accounts.</p><p>"There has been growing anger over this issue for many days. If this happens, it will affect the youth, the poor and the unemployed," he told reporters.</p><p>The issue will not be solved merely by shutting down social media accounts, he said, accusing the BJP of attempting to curb dissent instead of addressing growing public grievances.</p>