<p>Navi Mumbai: Within 24 hours of a complaint to the Prime Minister's Office on three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/centre-asks-maharashtra-to-address-concerns-on-flamingo-habitats-in-navi-mumbai-3942419">flamingo </a>wetlands turning toxic, the Centre has invoked the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 and asked the Maharashtra government to act and submit an action taken report.</p><p>The complaint, filed by environmental watchdog NatConnect Foundation on Sunday, World Water Day, flagged the rapid ecological decline of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-wetland-emergency-alarm-as-flamingo-lakes-turn-toxic-3940538">DPS</a>, NRI and T S Chanakya lakes at Nerul in Navi Mumbai.</p><p>It was backed by tests commissioned by NatConnect Foundation, with analysis by a Thane-based private laboratory, which found that all water samples failed prescribed quality norms.</p>.<p>The Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC), in its response on Monday, directed the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority to take immediate action and submit its report to both the complainant and the Centre.</p>.<p>NatConnect director B N Kumar described the situation as a “wetland emergency”, noting that the affected sites are part of the larger wetland system linked to the Ramsar-listed Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.</p>.After DPS Flamingo Lake, NRI wetland in Navi Mumbai may get conservation tag.<p>Test results pointed to severe pollution and stagnation. Total dissolved solids ranged between 17,000 and 23,000 mg/L against a norm of around 5,000 mg/L. Biochemical oxygen demand was recorded between 14.8 and 23.6 mg/L against 3–5 mg/L, while chemical oxygen demand ranged from 47.5 to 73.5 mg/L against 20–30 mg/L. pH levels were above 9, indicating alkaline conditions.</p><p>In its response, the MoEFCC explicitly cited provisions of the Wetlands Rules, 2017, under which discharge of untreated waste and effluents, dumping of solid and construction waste, encroachment, and any alteration of the ecological character of wetlands are prohibited.</p><p>By reiterating these provisions, the Centre has asked the state authority to examine whether such prohibited activities are contributing to the present condition of the wetlands and to initiate corrective measures.</p><p>The complaint also highlighted restricted or blocked tidal flow as a key factor, indicating disruption of natural hydrological processes and reduced flushing, leading to accumulation of pollutants.</p><p>The communication, signed by Pankaj Verma, Scientist ‘F’ in the wetlands division of MoEFCC, places the matter before the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority for examination and necessary action.</p><p>Verma has also attached the Gazette Extraordinary of September 2017 governing wetland management for the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority’s reference.</p><p>Activist Jyoti Nadkarni, member of Raigad district wetland documentation committee, expressed the hope that the state environment department would act at least now and save the three wetlands.</p>