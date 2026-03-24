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Centre cracks whip in 24 hours on Navi Mumbai ‘toxic’ wetlands

The complaint also highlighted restricted or blocked tidal flow as a key factor, indicating disruption of natural hydrological processes and reduced flushing, leading to accumulation of pollutants.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtrawetlands

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