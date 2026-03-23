<p>A major initiative is underway to establish a Centre for Excellence in Lunar Exploration (CELE) at Lonar in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, which houses Lonar Lake, a unique meteorite impact crater whose geological and ecological features closely resemble those found on the Moon and Mars.</p><p>Among other things, the CELE will engage in science communication and translate complex issues related to lunar exploration for the general public. </p>.ABVP protests over inclusion of chapter on Jinnah in Jammu University's political science syllabus.<p>The proposal was cleared at a one-day national conference, “Exploring Lonar Lake: Science, Biodiversity, Sustainability, and Cultural Heritage,” organised by the National Centre for Science Communicators in collaboration with Nehru Science Centre and the Scientific Research Centre of Kelkar Education Trust, Mulund, hosted by Late Ku. Durga K. Banmeru Science College, Lonar.</p>.Two co-founders of crypto exchange CoinDCX held on charges of fraud in Maharashtra's Thane.<p>Formed nearly 50,000 years ago within the basaltic Deccan Plateau, Lonar Lake is both a National Geo-Heritage Site and a Ramsar Wetland. Its highly alkaline and saline waters, distinctive microbial ecosystem, and similarities with impact craters on the Moon and Mars make it an exceptional natural laboratory for planetary science, geology, astrobiology, and environmental research.</p><p>"Recent advancements in planetary science, lunar missions, and space technology have renewed global interest in the Moon as a gateway for deep-space exploration and scientific discovery. India’s growing leadership in space science and technology has created a strong foundation for expanding research, education, and public engagement in lunar exploration. To harness this momentum and promote interdisciplinary collaboration, we propose establishing a CELE through a strategic partnership among leading institutions committed to science communication, higher education, and advanced research,” Suhas Naik-Satam told DH on Monday.</p><p>“Key focus areas of the CELE will include lunar surface geology and crater studies, planetary materials and impact science, remote sensing and planetary mapping, space instrumentation and exploration technologies, and analog research using terrestrial geological sites. Additional thrust areas will include space policy, governance, international cooperation, and public engagement through science communication in space exploration,” said Naik-Satam.</p><p>The CELE, a collaborative effort, would function from Late Ku. Durga K Banmeru Science College. </p><p>Conference convenor and College's Principal Dr. Prakash K. Banmeru highlighted Lonar’s global relevance as a multidisciplinary research hub. In his presidential address, NCSC Chairman Siddhivinayak Barve called for a dedicated National Lonar Lake Research and Conservation Laboratory for long-term ecological protection.</p><p>University of Mumbai's former Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh cautioned against unregulated tourism, warning that poorly managed inflow could damage fragile ecosystems. </p><p>Architect Samrat Sarode traced the evolution of Hemadpanti temple architecture around the crater and flagged conservation challenges.</p><p>Veteran science journalist and NCSE Vice Chairman Vitthal Nadkarni explained key impact features such as shock-metamorphosed rocks and shatter cones, describing Lonar as a globally significant field laboratory. </p><p>NCSC Secretary Chandrashekhar Marathe detailed the lake’s biodiversity, including extremophile microorganisms, algal diversity, migratory birds, and unique flora.</p><p>Geologist Mayura Deshmukh linked the crater’s formation to the Deccan Traps, while researcher Ganesh D. Gaikwad highlighted the region’s cultural heritage and stressed community participation in conservation.</p><p>In the valedictory address, Umesh Kumar Rustagi, Director of the Nehru Science Centre, said such interdisciplinary platforms are vital for integrating science, sustainability, and heritage.</p><p>An engaging sky observation session through a telescope was conducted by Sheetal Chopade, offering participants a hands-on opportunity to observe celestial objects and enhancing scientific understanding through an immersive experience.</p><p>The CELE envisions developing a nationally recognised hub dedicated to advancing lunar science, planetary research, technological innovation, and public engagement through collaborative research, education, and outreach.</p><p>Its mission includes promoting advanced research in lunar science and planetary geology, developing academic and training programmes in space science and exploration, and creating a dynamic platform for collaboration among scientists, educators, students, and technologists. The Centre also aims to strengthen science communication and public understanding of lunar missions while inspiring young minds to pursue careers in space science and technology.</p><p>The CELE plans to establish interdisciplinary research programmes in areas such as lunar geology, astro-material sciences, remote sensing, and planetary environments. It will develop specialised laboratories and simulation facilities for lunar surface studies and related technologies, positioning itself as a key research and training institution.</p><p>The Centre will facilitate national and international collaborations with space agencies, research laboratories, and universities, and will organise conferences, workshops, training programmes, and memorial lectures focused on lunar and planetary science. It also proposes to promote student research fellowships, innovation challenges, and academic exchange programmes.</p><p>In addition, the CELE will undertake science outreach initiatives, including exhibitions and digital content, to enhance public engagement. A dedicated knowledge repository and data centre for lunar exploration research is also planned as part of the initiative.</p>