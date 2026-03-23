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Centre for Excellence in Lunar Exploration to be established in Maharashtra's Lonar

Formed nearly 50,000 years ago within the basaltic Deccan Plateau, Lonar Lake is both a National Geo-Heritage Site and a Ramsar Wetland.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsMaharashtraLunar ExplorationLonarCentre for Excellence

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