Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Centre under illusion that opposition MPs from poll-bound states won’t vote in Parliament: Sanjay Raut

The Sena (UBT) leader alleged a ploy by the Centre to bring the bill when elections are underway in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSanjay RautIndian politcs

Follow us on :

Follow Us