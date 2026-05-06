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Challenging times beckon Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar 

The depleted strength of Maha Vikas Aghadi combined with the threat of Operation Lotus and Operation Tiger is a matter of concern for Thackeray and Pawar.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 11:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtra NewsSharad PawarUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra politicsassembly elections 2026

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