<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Excise Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh on Tuesday firmly rejected claims that the state had scrapped mandatory "dry days" for occasions such as Holi, Muharram, and Gandhi Jayanti. Calling the reports "fake news," he clarified that there has been no change to the state's liquor policy.<br><br>The clarification comes days after multiple posts on social media and reports alleged that Maharashtra Government has permitted liquor sale on all dry days including, Gandhi Jayanti and Republic Day, purportedly to curb illegal alcohol sales and boost excise revenue. Deshmukh, however, made it clear that the state will continue to enforce eight mandatory dry days under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.</p><p>According to the Prohibition Act, the liquor sale is banned on January 26 (Republic Day), January 30 (Martyrs' Day), May 1 (Maharashtra Day), Ashadhi Ekadashi, August 15 (Independence Day), Anant Chaturdashi, October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti/Prohibition Week) and Kartiki Ekadashi.</p><p>In 2026, along with the above mentioned days, several major religious festivals such as Diwali, Holi, and Mahashivratri have also been regarded as dry day. </p><p>The commissioner also pointed out that under Section 142 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, district collectors have the authority to declare additional dry days in their respective areas if required.</p><h3>Dry days in 2026</h3><h3>I<strong>n January 2026</strong></h3><p>January 14 : Makar Sankranti<br>January 13–16: Maharashtra municipal elections (only in Maharashtra)<br>January 26 : Republic Day<br>January 30: Martyrs' Day</p><p><br><strong>In February 2026</strong></p><p>February 15 : Mahashivratri<br>February 19 :Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (only in Maharashtra)<br>February 23: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti<br><br><strong>In March 2026</strong></p><p>March 4 : Holi<br>March 21 : Eid ul-Fitr<br>March 23 : Shaheed Diwas (only in Maharashtra)<br>March 26 : Ram Navami<br>March 31 : Mahavir Jayanti<br><br><strong>In</strong> <strong>April 2026</strong></p><p>April 3 : Good Friday<br>April 10 : Mahavir Jayanti<br>April 14 : Ambedkar Jayanti<br><br><strong>In</strong> <strong>May 2026</strong></p><p>May 1: Maharashtra Day (only in Maharashtra)<br>May 1 : Buddha Purnima<br>May 27 : Eid al-Adha (Bakrid)<br><br><strong>In July 2026</strong></p><p>July 25 (Saturday): Ashadi Ekadashi<br>July 29 (Wednesday): Guru Purnima<br><br><strong>In August 2026</strong></p><p>August 15: Independence Day<br>August 25 : Eid-e-Milad<br><br><strong>In</strong> <strong>September 2026</strong></p><p>September 4: Janmashtami<br>September 14 : Ganesh Chaturthi (only in Maharashtra and Karnataka)<br>September 25 : Anant Chaturdashi (only in Maharashtra)<br><br><strong>In October 2026</strong></p><p>October 2 : Gandhi Jayanti<br>October 7: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti<br>October 20 : Dussehra<br><br><strong>In November 2026</strong></p><p>November 5 : Kartiki Ekadashi<br>November 8 : Diwali (only in Delhi-NCR)<br>November 24 : Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas<br>November 24 : Guru Nanak Jayanti<br><br><strong>In</strong> <strong>December 2026</strong></p><p>December 25 : Christmas</p><p><strong>When is Holi?</strong><br>This year, the colourful <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-festival">festival</a> of Holi is being celebrated on March 4. The festival is of two-days, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3, and Holi on March 4. The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil.</p>