Chhagan Bhujbal: A street-smart champion of words and actions

Now Bhujbal, the state's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister, is back in the news and in the centre-stage of the row that has erupted over reservation for the Kunbi-Marathas from the share of the OBCs. The Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government has been issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas that would enable them to get reservation in jobs and education under the OBC bracket. But Bhujbal has taken up the mantle and has gone against his own government’s move.