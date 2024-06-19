Chhagan Bhujbal to stay with Ajit Pawar-led NCP: Sunil Tatkare

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Wednesday denied that senior leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal would join the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT).

"These reports are baseless. Bhujbal Saheb is our senior leader," state NCP President Sunil Tatkare said.

Tatkare was responding to questions that Bhujbal had met Thackeray's close aide Sanjay Raut.