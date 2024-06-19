Chhagan Bhujbal to stay with Ajit Pawar-led NCP: Sunil Tatkare

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Wednesday denied that senior leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal would join the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT).
"These reports are baseless. Bhujbal Saheb is our senior leader," state NCP President Sunil Tatkare said.
Tatkare was responding to questions that Bhujbal had met Thackeray's close aide Sanjay Raut.
Bhujbal is annoyed over the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government's handling of the Maratha reservation issue and the dilution of the OBC quota.
He was keen to contest the Nashik Lok Sabha seat, however, Shiv Sena did not concede and sitting two-time MP Hemant Godse contested the seat and lost to Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Rajabhau Waje.
Bhujbal was also trying for a Rajya Sabha berth but the NCP nominated Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.
