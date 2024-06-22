Chhota Shakeel's kin, accused in terror funding case, dies

In July 2023, his property in the Mira Road area in the neighbouring Thane district was attached by the NIA.

Shaikh (63), who was lodged in the Arthur Road prison, developed breathing problems in the jail on Friday morning and rushed to the government-run Sir JJ Hospital, where he died of a heart attack.

The body has been handed over to the relatives for the last rites.

Shaikh was involved in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake Indian currency notes and other charges.

They were also accused of being involved in the acquisition of assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Qaeda.