Child marriages, high divorce rate dominate lives of adolescent tribal girls in Maharashtra

Girls in these communities are married off for financial reasons, to repay debts and/or arrange for money to get male members of the family out on bail in case of an arrest. The transaction of money depends on the financial condition of the grooms’ families and on the looks and physical features of the girls themselves.

The amount can range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 and at times even more than a lakh. In many cases girls are married off to repay the family's debt. When unable to repay the debt, the girl is married off to the lender’s home without her consent as a ‘settlement.’ In many other cases, the girls are married off to receive the money, required to release a man who is in jail for some criminal activities.

Child marriages are quite high in the communities. Girls between the ages of 10 years to 15 years are married off early and often ‘bought’ and ‘sold’ in return for settling monetary debts amongst the community members. The occurrence of girls being abandoned after a year or two of marriage is common. These girls often end up being further exploited when they are remarried by their parents.