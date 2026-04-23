CIDCO plans massive Integrated Logistics Park in Navi Mumbai to create 'future-ready ecosystem'

<p>Navi Mumbai: The logistics sector in India is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by the growth of e-commerce, manufacturing, and global trade.</p><p>In this evolving landscape, Mumbai’s satellite township of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/sewage-threatens-dps-flamingo-lake-in-navi-mumbai-3965065">Navi Mumbai</a> is emerging as a key logistics hub a dream project for the city, now finally coming to fruition owing to its strategic proximity to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and strong connectivity through major infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the proposed Multi Modal Corridor, and the Dedicated Freight Corridor.</p><p>To leverage this strategic advantage, the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) has earmarked approximately 374 hectares of land near Chirle Village in Pushpak Node for the development of an Integrated Logistics Park (ILP).</p>.<p>This will be inclusive of essential infrastructure, social amenities, common facilities, and utility networks.</p><p>“Navi Mumbai’s strategic location, supported by world-class infrastructure such as JNPA, NMIA, and enhanced regional connectivity, positions it as a natural hub for logistics and allied industries. Through the development of the Integrated Logistics Park, CIDCO aims to create a future-ready ecosystem that will facilitate efficient movement of goods, attract investments, and support economic growth. The pilot phase is a significant step towards unlocking this potential and establishing Navi Mumbai as a logistics hub of National importance,” said Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.</p>.Toxic drain water flows into DPS flamingo lake in Navi Mumbai, raises STP quality questions.<p>The development and allotment of land for the ILP are aligned with the Government of Maharashtra’s MIDC Pass-through Policy. A comprehensive Master Plan has been prepared, dividing the area into seven logistics zones. A well-planned primary road network comprising 45-metre and 30-metre wide roads has been proposed to ensure seamless connectivity across all parcels.</p><p>As part of the initial phase, CIDCO has launched a pilot initiative by inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) through a competitive bidding process for 12 plots in Land Parcel L1, spanning approximately 72 hectares (179.29 acres). CIDCO will undertake the development of trunk infrastructure, including roads, water supply systems, sewerage networks, and storm water drainage.</p><p>Following the selection process, the successful allottee/s will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CIDCO, outlining the terms of payment and acquisition of the respective land parcels. The ILP will support a wide range of logistics and allied activities as per the Maharashtra Logistics Policy and its subsequent updates. These include light industries, warehousing, logistics parks, container freight stations, inland container depots, and other logistics-sector infrastructure.</p>