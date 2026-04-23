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CIDCO plans massive Integrated Logistics Park in Navi Mumbai to create 'future-ready ecosystem'

This will be inclusive of essential infrastructure, social amenities, common facilities, and utility networks.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 03:52 IST
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Location of the planned Integrated Logistics Park.

Location of the planned Integrated Logistics Park.

Special arrangement

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Published 23 April 2026, 03:52 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavi MumbaiCIDCOlogistics

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