CISF jawan from Maharashtra's Thane collapses, dies of heart attack during training

<p>Thane: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan from Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district died of a heart attack while undergoing training in Hyderabad, an official said on Tueaday.</p>.<p>Basant Singh (35), a resident of Anmol Nagari housing complex in Dombivli West, collapsed on Sunday after participating in a training drill, said the district official.</p>.<p>Singh had an athletic build and was known for his disciplined lifestyle, said a neighbour.</p>.<p>His body was brought to Dombivli on Monday and cremated on the same day in the presence of senior police officials, CISF personnel and local residents.</p>.<p>He is survived by his wife, parents and two children.</p>