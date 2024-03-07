City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra presents Rs 11,900 crore budget

Tabling the budget to the tune of Rs 11,839.29 crore (expenditure) for 2024-25, CIDCO Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Vijay Singhal said: “The budget will help in completing these projects within the scheduled time frame and will also provide a relief to the common people.”

“CIDCO has always been at the forefront of city-making, with a long and storied history that spans more than 50 years. It has been driven by a deep-rooted sense of purpose to make cities, and has made remarkable progress towards achieving this aim through its ambitious projects,” said Singhal.

While Rs 977.15 crore has been allotted for NMIA, Rs 4,018.74 crore has been earmarked for housing, a priority because of NAINA and the new township Third Mumbai. For NAINA, Rs 569.37 crore has been fixed.

For various Nodal Works, Rs 811.90 crore has been allotted.

As much as Rs 730.16 crore has been earmarked for water supply projects.

Other important projects include Navi Mumbai Metro (Rs 610 crore), Thane Cluster Project (Rs 400.23 crore), Ulwe Coastal Road (Rs 400.22 crore), Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road (Rs 300 crore), Railway Projects (Rs 284.28 crore), Palghar District Projects (Rs 118.65 crore) besides corporate projects and new town projects.