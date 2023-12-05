Civic body razes Pune's historical Bhide Wada to build a national memorial to Jyotirao Phule

Pune: A month after court orders, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the early hours of Tuesday razed the dilapidated structure of Bhide Wada, where social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule started the first school for girls in 1848.

Bhide Wada is located in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune.

The civic body plans to build a national memorial dedicated to the social reformer couple at the site, officials said. However, local people and traders had refused to vacate the place and moved court.